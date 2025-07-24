Egypt - Sixth of October Development and Investment Company (SODIC) reported a 107.48% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company during the first half (H1) of 2025 to EGP 1.297 billion from EGP 625.535 million, according to financial statement.

Total operating revenues soared to EGP 4.779 billion in H1 2025 from EGP 3.935 billion in H1 2023.

On the other hand, the firm’s standalone net profits after tax soared to EGP 390.101 million in the six-month period, versus EGP 45.885 million over the same period a year ago.

Meanwhile, standalone operating revenues declined to EGP 2.171 billion from EGP 1.486 billion.

Established in 1996, SODIC is a mixed-use developer listed on the EGX, with a portfolio of diversified projects across Egypt, particularly in Cairo and the North Coast.

