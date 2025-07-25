Abu Dhabi – The board of e7 Group has approved a one-off special dividend of AED 800 million as part of a strategic capital restructuring plan to enhance shareholder returns and optimize long-term value creation, according to a press release.

The group will also be committed to paying a dividend of at least 10 fils per share annually over the next three years, from 2025 to 2027.

Moreover, in light of the special dividend, e7 Group will also make a voluntary offer to buy back its outstanding warrants at a price of AED 2.40 per warrant.

The initiative provides additional strategic options for e7 Group to further consolidate its market position among the leading players in identity and packaging solutions across the region.

With growing demand across key markets in the Middle East and Africa, the UAE-listed group is strategically well-positioned to broaden its platform, deepen client relationships, and enhance profitability.

Chairman of e7 Group, Ahmed Al Shamsi, said: “In light of our strong cash position and having explored a significant number of near-term inorganic growth opportunities, we are pleased to declare a one-off special dividend payment of AED 800 million, which we believe is currently the most efficient and prudent use of our excess capital.”

Al Shamsi elaborated: “This strategic capital restructuring is a clear sign of our financial strength and disciplined approach to capital allocation. We remain committed to delivering sustainable shareholder value through a clear multi-year dividend framework, where we expect to pay a minimum dividend of 10 fils per share to shareholders over the next three years.”

The Chairman concluded: “Our strategy remains focused on operational excellence, scaling our platform through organic growth and bolt-on inorganic opportunities, while also continuing to evaluate strategic options for the business and enabling long-term value creation for our shareholders.”

It is worth noting that E7 Group’s shareholders previously approved AED 147.10 million dividend payout for 2024. The amount represented 70% of the annual distributable net profit, exceeding the group’s established minimum payout of 50%.

