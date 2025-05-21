Within the scope of the agreement, the two entities aim to further strengthen the UAE’s domestic manufacturing capabilities and fortify its local supply chain

The agreement intends to meet the demand for locally produced, superior-quality medical products, advancing the UAE’s economic resilience and supporting the objectives of the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative

Borouge manufactures first-ever made in the UAE polyolefins product engineered for medical applications

Agreement signed on the sidelines of the Make it in the Emirates event, supporting the UAE’s ambitious ‘Operation 300 Billion’ strategy

ABU DHABI, UAE: Borouge, a leading petrochemicals company, that provides innovative and differentiated polyolefins solutions, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Mubadala Bio, a life sciences company dedicated to pursuing better health outcomes for the UAE and beyond. The partnership will explore the supply of polyolefin materials to enable local manufacturing of medical products, reinforcing local manufacturing capabilities while contributing to the future of the UAE’s healthcare and life sciences sectors.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by His Excellency Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, CEO UAE investments Mubadala, and Ismail Ali Abdulla, Executive Director of UAE Clusters, Mubadala. Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, CEO of Borouge, and Hamad Husein Almarzooqi, Deputy CEO of Mubadala Bio, signed the agreement during Make it in the Emirates, a flagship UAE event that unites industry leaders to drive innovation and industrial growth.

Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, CEO of Borouge, said, “We are delighted to partner with Mubadala Bio to explore the development of essential medical solutions made at our Ruwais facility in the UAE. Aligned with the ambitions of ‘Make it in the Emirates’, this collaboration goes beyond the supply of materials, it is about combining the UAE’s scientific product innovation with regional insight to bring smarter, safer products for patients and clinicians across the Middle East and beyond.”

Ismail Ali Abdulla, Executive Director of UAE Clusters at Mubadala's UAE Investments Platform, added, “This collaboration agreement with Borouge reflects Mubadala Bio’s commitment to enabling a world-class, sustainable life sciences sector anchored in advanced local manufacturing. By collaborating with local partners, we aim to grow the manufacturing of UAE-made products. We are strengthening the life sciences sector, supporting the UAE’s vision, and enhancing the delivery of essential health products for communities locally and abroad.”

Powered by Borealis’ Borstar® technology, Bormed™ RG868MO, produced by Borouge in the UAE, marks a key milestone as the initial product offering in Borouge’s wider healthcare portfolio. BormedTM RG868MO provides transparency and mechanical strength, and meets industry sterilisation standards, making it ideal for pharmaceutical packaging and medical devices like three-part syringes, inhalers, pharmaceutical caps and closures.

The product is already in production at Borouge’s manufacturing plant in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Abu Dhabi, representing the first time it has been made for healthcare applications in the UAE. Borouge is set to launch its second healthcare product by the end of the year, building on the momentum of its current Middle East rollout. Aligned with Borouge’s commitment to sustainability and innovation, this healthcare solution enables customers to reduce production cycle times through faster processing and can provide an estimated carbon footprint reduction of 5 - 10%.

Mubadala Bio officially launched this week at the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ event, marking a major milestone in the UAE’s journey to strengthen its life sciences sector. The new platform brings together integrated biopharma and pharma logistics capabilities to form a vertically integrated company, with a mission to enhance drug security and expand access to affordable, essential treatments. Mubadala Bio’s integrated portfolio includes 10 facilities across Asia, Africa and Europe (6 are within the UAE), serving 100+ countries. Through its assets the company has a cumulative manufacturing capacity of 2.5 billion tablets and capsules, and 120 million IVs and injectables annually enabling the production and distribution of more than 10,000 different products.

About Borouge Plc

Borouge Plc, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX symbol: BOROUGE / ISIN AEE01072B225), is a leading petrochemicals company that provides innovative and differentiated polyolefin solutions for the infrastructure, energy, mobility, healthcare, agriculture and advanced packaging industries. Borouge employs more than 3,100 people and serves customers in 86 countries across Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Founded in 1998 through a strategic partnership between ADNOC and Borealis, Borouge was formed to build and operate a polyolefins complex in Al Ruwais Industrial City, United Arab Emirates, which today is one of the world’s largest integrated polyolefin complexes. ADNOC owns a majority 54% stake and Borealis holds a 36% stake in Borouge.

About Mubadala Bio

Mubadala Bio, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, launched in 2025, is a life sciences company dedicated to pursuing better health outcomes for the UAE and beyond. With a growing presence across the UAE, Asia, Africa, and Europe, Mubadala Bio is advancing drug security, improving access to essential therapeutics, and accelerating the development of a sustainable life sciences sector, aligned with the UAE’s vision for a knowledge-based economy.

Operating across two core verticals — Integrated Biopharma and Pharma Logistics — Mubadala Bio focuses on local manufacturing and distribution to ensure the availability of the most critical and in-demand medical therapies. Mubadala Bio focuses on some of the world’s most pressing therapy areas, supporting the full continuum of care. Mubadala Bio is committed to affordability, global partnerships, and investing in national talent to help shape the future of healthcare locally and worldwide.