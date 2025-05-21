ABU DHABI - G42, the Abu Dhabi based global technology group, and WWT (World Wide Technology), a leading US-based systems integrator and technology solutions provider, today announced the launch of Forge42, a world-class artificial intelligence (AI) acceleration company, in a major milestone for local innovation

The new initiative was officially unveiled at “Make it in the Emirates”, the UAE’s premier manufacturing event, in the presence of Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.

Forge42 symbolises the UAE’s national commitment to pioneering technological advancement and fostering global collaboration. It is designed to serve as a launchpad where cutting-edge AI is developed, tested, and scaled. By equipping local and international companies with advanced tools and infrastructure, Forge42 enables the development of breakthrough solutions across key industrial sectors, including manufacturing, energy, logistics, healthcare, and finance. This positions the UAE not only as a consumer of advanced technologies, but as a global producer and exporter of technological excellence.

As a full-stack AI accelerator, Forge42 provides the infrastructure companies need to rapidly prototype, test, and scale AI-powered capabilities. It enables UAE-based businesses to embed AI into their products and operations, making them smarter, more competitive, and export-ready.

Forge42 will also support global manufacturing excellence by helping companies optimise production processes and bring ideas to market faster, enhancing both productivity and global competitiveness.

Through strategic partnerships with global technology leaders such as NVIDIA, AMD, Dell, and Microsoft, Forge42 will offer sovereign access to next-generation computing power, secure data environments, and modular testing capabilities. These partnerships accelerate development while safeguarding national technological capabilities.

Peng Xiao, Group CEO of G42, said, "This collaboration with WWT represents a shared commitment to building meaningful, lasting AI infrastructure and solutions that empowers nations and industries alike. We are building not just technology, but momentum—momentum that fuels innovation, increase competitiveness, and enhances the UAE’s role in shaping the global AI and economic landscape.”

Omar Mir, International Board Member of WWT, said, “WWT is proud to partner with G42 and contribute our global expertise in infrastructure and advanced technology integration to this visionary initiative. Together, we are creating an innovation environment that allows ideas to move quickly from prototype to impact - both within the UAE and beyond.”

Designed as a full-stack AI accelerator, Forge42 will serve as both a launchpad and a proving ground, which will allow businesses to rapidly prototype, test, and iterate on new ideas, speeding their path to market and strengthening the UAE’s industrial competitiveness on a global scale.