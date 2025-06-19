The CEM Africa Summit 2025 is set to redefine the future of customer experience (CX) by placing artificial intelligence (AI) at the heart of the conversation. With the rapid evolution of AI technologies, the summit will bring together thought leaders, innovators, and industry experts to explore how AI is transforming CX across industries such as finance, retail, and telecoms.

This year’s summit, taking place from 12 to 14 August, will feature an impressive lineup of speakers who are at the forefront of AI and CX. Notable figures include:



- Ben Phillips, head of Customer Experience Performance Centre, Fujitsu



- Daryl Wilkes, director of Customer Care, ASOS.com



- Tatiana Ndluvo, executive head: Marketing Nedbank Africa Region, Nedbank



- Gedeon Rossouw, head of Client Care, Absa



- Marnitz Van Heerden, head of Customer Experience, Discovery



- Francois Retief, head of Customer Experience, FNB

As a hub for senior CX and operational leaders, CEM Africa Summit will showcase cutting-edge AI applications that are reshaping how companies interact with their customers. With over 700 senior leaders from across Africa's leading industries in attendance, the summit offers a unique opportunity to explore how AI solutions can enhance personalisation, predict customer needs, and streamline service delivery.

Key Highlights of CEM Africa Summit 2025



- AI-driven CX strategy sessions: Learn from global leaders on how AI is transforming customer service, improving operational efficiencies, and personalising experiences at scale.



- Workshops on implementing AI tools in CX management, from chatbots to data analytics, with hands-on demonstrations from tech providers.



- Networking opportunities with decision-makers in CX and technology, helping brands connect with partners, suppliers, and key customers across industries.

Agenda insights

The CEM Africa Summit 2025 will feature a series of forward-looking panels and workshops focused on AI in CX. Attendees can look forward to discussions on:



- Harnessing AI for real-time customer insights: How AI-powered analytics can help businesses understand customer behaviour and tailor experiences in real time.



- AI and automation in contact centres: Exploring how AI is streamlining customer interactions and empowering agents with intelligent tools for faster resolution.



- Ethics of AI in customer experience: A panel of industry leaders will discuss the ethical implications of AI in customer service, focusing on data privacy, algorithmic transparency, and human-centric AI design.

"We are excited to bring together thought leaders who are shaping the future of AI in customer experience,” said Terry Southam, group portfolio director at Vuka Group. "The CEM Africa Summit 2025 will provide our audience with the knowledge and tools to adopt AI solutions that will transform their businesses and enhance their customer interactions."

CEM Africa Summit 2025 is a must-attend event for any business leader looking to stay ahead in the AI-powered future of customer experience. For more information on speakers, sessions, and how to attend, visit https://www.cemafricasummit.com.

About CEM Africa Summit

The CEM Africa Summit is Africa's premier event focused on customer experience and digital transformation. The summit brings together CX leaders, technology providers, and operational experts to explore the latest trends, technologies, and strategies in customer experience. With a focus on innovation, AI, and digital disruption, the event offers a platform for collaboration, learning, and networking.



