RIYADH — The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has warned that burning waste in places other than its designated places in forests and national parks is a violation for which a maximum fine of SR2000 will be slapped. “The fine will be SR500 for committing the violation for the first time, while the fines will be SR1000 in the second time, and SR2000 for a third time,” it said.



The ministry stated that a fine of SR1000 will be slapped on those who commit violation of setting fire in places other than their designated places. The fine will be SR2,000 for committing the crime for the second time, and SR3,000 for a third time. This is in accordance with the executive regulations of the Environmental Law for developing vegetation cover and combating desertification.



In a statement, the ministry cautioned about the possibility of break out of fires in forests and vegetation areas, coinciding with the high temperatures in the summer. The ministry attributed many reasons for the fire, such as burning agricultural waste, setting fires for cooking, shooting gunshots and arson to expand lands, use of firecrackers, and throwing glass, which is affected by sunrays, and that leads to spreading of fire to large areas that are difficult to control and extinguish.



The ministry called on picnickers, farmers and workers in vegetation areas, farms and pastures to take utmost caution, adhere to the guidelines, promote positive behaviors to protect the environment and improve the quality of life, and reduce the negative effects of infringing activities and practices, such as logging, overgrazing, burning trees and other practices that lead to land degradation and causing fire.



The ministry stressed the necessity of preserving forests, national parks and all vegetation cover sites, and not harming them by setting fires and throwing waste in places other than the designated places in order to preserve the environment. It called for taking part in the drive to report about fires in forests, national parks and vegetation sites by calling over the phone number 911.



The ministry urged farmers and breeders to contribute to the recycling of agricultural waste as organic fertilizers, to follow modern agricultural practices and to take the necessary precautions and measures regarding agricultural residues and methods of recycling them to benefit from them for the benefit of society. It noted that converting agricultural waste into organic fertilizers has a positive impact on environment, and contribute to reducing the causes of fire.



The ministry stressed the importance of working to rehabilitate and develop degraded lands, protect forests and pastures from wrong practices, and follow methods of safe hiking, in order to preserve the Kingdom's vital resources and ensure their sustainability. The ministry noted that it works through its strategies, plans and initiatives to achieve the highest levels in preserving environment, sustainable management of non-renewable natural resources, maximizing utilization of renewable resources, relying on modern technologies and raising the quality and efficiency of performance in all its sectors.



The ministry added that the National Environment Strategy included a comprehensive assessment of all components of the environmental scope, such as forests, pastures, wildlife, and the marine environment, as well as air quality and waste management.



It is noteworthy that the past few years witnessed a series of forest fires that included the continents of North America, Europe, Africa and Asia, and claimed the lives of hundreds of people, in addition to destroying vast areas of green lands with their biological diversity, as these fires were classified among the worst environmental disasters around the world.

