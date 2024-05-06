RIYADH — The Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing intends to oblige restaurants and food service outlets to establish a tracking system for ingredients of food and packaging used in preparing a dish or food product.



The ministry issued this directive in a recently prepared guide aimed at ensuring food safety. This system must allow the food establishment operator to know the source of the ingredient or item, and track the quantity, which allows the products to be recalled, or supports investigation in cases of non-conformity of the regulations.



The guide emphasized that the supplier’s name should be registered in the tracking system when the goods arrive at the food facility, and the invoice or receipt voucher should be used for this purpose.



The ministry recommended that the food establishment operator know the previous and next parties in the supply chain, at the very least, and be able to communicate with them if necessary, and maintain a list of contact numbers for suppliers and corporate customers if necessary in emergency situations in the event of a product recall.

