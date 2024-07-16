RIYADH — The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) seized approximately five tons of expired poultry with tampered expiration dates, as well as unidentified poultry and meat in a warehouse in Riyadh. These products were intended for sale and distribution through food stores and markets.



The authority stated that during its inspection tours of food products and facilities, it visited a warehouse and discovered the non-compliant food items, along with tools and labels used to alter expiration dates.



The authority reported that all seized poultry and meat products were confiscated and destroyed. Additionally, a fine of SR500,000 was imposed on the establishment for violating Article 16 of the Food Law, which prohibits the distribution of adulterated food or food containing misleading practices that deceive consumers.



The SFDA urged consumers to report any violations by establishments under its supervision by calling the unified number (19999).

