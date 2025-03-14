Savola Egypt, a subsidiary of the leading Saudi Savola Group, has officially inaugurated its new headquarters in New Cairo’s Fifth Settlement, as per an emailed press release.

The event was attended by Sameh Hassan, CEO of Savola Foods Company, Karim Baraka, General Manager of Savola Egypt, Mahmoud Fouda, General Manager of Sugar Sector Egypt, and Adeeb Ibrahim, Chief Human Capital Officer of Savola Foods Company, along with the company’s representatives.

On this occasion, Baraka commented: "This new headquarters represents a significant milestone, reflecting our comprehensive vision and placing our employees at the core of our mission.”

“Our continuous efforts have been recognized with the prestigious title of ‘Top Employer’ for 2025, reflecting our unwavering commitment to fostering an outstanding and motivating work environment," he added.

