Madinah: The Madinah branch of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture reported that date production in 2024 exceeded 343,000 tons, marking a 31% increase compared to 2023.

This growth contributed to greater self-sufficiency and reinforced the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's food security strategies.



In 2024, Madinah hosted events and activities for the region's date season across six main and mobile venues, including an exhibition near the Quba Mosque.

These efforts enriched visitors' experiences, showcased various date varieties, marketed the harvest from eight million date palms, and highlighted local agricultural production and date-related industries.