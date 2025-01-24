RIYADH — Commercial registrations in food service sector saw a significant surge, increasing by 33 percent, bringing the total number of food service activity registrations to 25,684 during the year 2024.



According to a report, published by the Ministry of Commerce on Thursday, there has been a 10 percent increase in commercial registration within the accommodation and food services sector in 2024 compared to the previous year. This growth was driven by several promising sub-sectors.



Commercial registrations in short-term accommodation demonstrated substantial growth, rising by 21 percent, resulting in a total of 26,225 commercial registrations.

Furthermore, commercial registrations in the beverage serving sector witnessed a 35 percent increase, reaching 62,510 registrations.

Restaurant and mobile food service registrations also contributed to the overall sector growth, with a 10 percent increase, bringing the total number of registrations to 136,102 by the end of 2024.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).