The financial impact of crime on South Africa’s retail sector is immense. A 2023 report by the South African Retail Risk Intelligence (SARRI) group reveals that retailers lose approximately R23bn ($1.5bn) each year because of crime and various types of shrinkage. These losses stem from shoplifting, organised crime, employee theft, and other forms of fraud.

Retailers encounter a variety of security threats daily, each presenting distinct risks to their operations, customer experience, and brand reputation:



- Shoplifting and theft.



- Vandalism and property damage.



- Internal theft: According to a study by Embroker, 75% of employees admit to stealing at least once from their employer. Another study by SmallBizGenius states that organisations around the world lose approximately 5% of their revenue to employee fraud and occupational abuse each year.



- Anti-social behaviour, such as loitering.

To effectively manage these challenges, it is crucial for retail business owners and managers to both identify potential threats and put in place proactive strategies to mitigate them. Securex South Africa is the continent’s leading security expo, providing retail store managers and business owners with access to the latest technologies, expert advice, and live demonstrations from top security solution providers.

“Whether you’re looking to invest in advanced surveillance systems, AI-driven analytics, access control, or integrated security platforms, Securex – held at Gallagher Convention Centre from 3 to 5 June – is the ultimate destination to compare solutions side by side and speak directly with industry professionals,” says Mark Anderson, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions, a division of Montgomery Group.

Retailers rely on a wide range of physical security devices – such as alarms, smoke detectors, door locks, and surveillance cameras – often spread across multiple locations. These devices require constant monitoring because of firmware updates, password changes, and potential misconfigurations, much of which still relies on manual effort, making the process overwhelming.

These devices also generate massive amounts of data that cannot be processed manually. Without centralised systems to analyse and correlate this data, key insights can be missed, and false alarms become common.

“High-quality smart cameras are now essential, not just for security, but also for improving operational efficiency and assisting with employee and customer safety. When integrated with other security devices, AI-powered video analytics can detect hazards like spills, validate insurance claims, and identify fraudulent behaviour at checkouts – such as barcode tampering or ‘sweethearting’. This helps reduce theft, protect staff, and boost productivity, allowing retailers to focus on multi-channel growth,” says Anderson.

He adds that retail access points – whether for customers, staff, or suppliers – must be restricted to authorised individuals. Modern access control systems use advanced locks, biometrics, smart cards, or mobile credentials. Cloud-based solutions offer real-time monitoring, emergency evacuation tracking, and even calendar-based access scheduling.

“All these solutions can be found at Securex South Africa. The exhibitors will provide live demonstrations of the technology and services they offer to help reduce the impact of security threats in the retail and other sectors. By attending Securex South Africa, you’ll gain valuable insights to help you make more informed decisions, stay ahead of evolving threats, and implement cost-effective strategies to mitigate risk. It’s where smart security meets smart retail,” Anderson points out.

Securex South Africa is co-located with A-OSH EXPO, Facilities Management Expo, and Firexpo, Securex South Africa. This means that visitors have access to the entire spectrum of security, occupational safety & health, facilities management, and fire protection solutions needed in a retail environment.

Visitors also benefit from other expo events:



- Free-to-attend Securex Seminar Theatre, in partnership with SMART Security Solutions.



- SAIDSA Techman competition.



- K9 demonstrations.



- Drone demonstration area.



- OSPA awards.



- Four free-to-attend seminar theatres at the co-located expos.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).