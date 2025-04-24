Sagaci Research, a market intelligence firm specialising in African markets, has unveiled new data on car ownership and consumer preferences across the continent.

According to insights from its proprietary SagaBrand and SagaCube tools, Toyota emerges as the most preferred car brand in Africa. However, vehicle ownership remains low, with only 22% of Africans owning a car.

Car brand preferences across African regions

According to Sagaci Research, Toyota tops Africa’s brand rankings with a 78% preference rate among those who have owned one, followed by Mercedes (63%) and BMW (59%). '

Its popularity is driven by durability and easy access to spare parts—thanks in part to its partnership with CFAO, which supports a strong distribution network, especially in West and Central Africa.

While Toyota leads in most Sub-Saharan countries, exceptions include South Africa, where Suzuki has a slight edge, and parts of North and West Africa, where Dacia, Volkswagen, and BMW lead.

Car ownership remains low and unequal

On the ownership front, the study reveals large disparities across regions and demographic groups. South Africa leads with a 50% car ownership rate, far ahead of countries like Nigeria (35%), Egypt (33%), Zimbabwe (29%), and Algeria (28%).

In contrast, ownership is still under 13% in several East and West African countries, including Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Rwanda, and Uganda.

Ownership also varies by profile: 45% of respondents in the highest income bracket (SEC A) own a car, compared to just 11% among lower-income groups.

Age plays a significant role as well, with ownership rising from 17% among 18–25-year-olds to 36% for those aged 46 and above. Interestingly, the gender gap remains small, with 22% of men and 21% of women owning a vehicle.

What's next for brands in Africa?

Julien Garcier, managing director of Sagaci Research, commented:

"The disparities in car ownership across Africa highlight both the growth opportunities and challenges in the region.

"While Toyota's leadership in brand preference is undeniable, the relatively low overall ownership rates, particularly in East and West Africa, suggest that many consumers are still in the early stages of considering car ownership.

"Understanding these regional dynamics is key for companies looking to capture the expanding middle class across the continent.”

