Dubai Holding Asset Management — owner and operator of one of Dubai’s most extensive retail portfolios — has officially announced the opening of Nad Al Sheba Mall, introducing a vibrant new lifestyle hub in the heart of Nad Al Sheba.

Designed as a mixed-use lifestyle destination, the 500,000 sq. ft mall is set to house a selection of over 100 stores spanning fitness, retail, entertainment, F&B, healthcare, and supermarkets.

Nad Al Sheba Mall adds to Dubai Holding Asset Management’s dynamic retail portfolio, which features iconic malls like Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta, The Outlet Village, and Dragon Mart; landmark destinations including Bluewaters, JBR, and West Beach; and strategically located retail centres designed to foster connected communities and enhance convenience and quality of life across Dubai.