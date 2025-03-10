Riyadh – Savola Egypt, a subsidiary of Savola Group, has officially inaugurated its new headquarters (HQ) in New Cairo’s Fifth Settlement.

The inauguration aligns with the Saudi group’s objectives to strengthen its position in Egypt, according to a press release.

Karim Baraka, General Manager of Savola Egypt, stated: "This new headquarters represents a significant milestone, reflecting our comprehensive vision and placing our employees at the core of our mission.”

Savola Egypt has more than 3,500 employees, recording an employee retention rate of 98%.

In the nine-month period that ended on 30 September 2024, the Saudi group recorded 1.04% year-on-year (YoY) lower net profits at SAR 665.12 million, compared to SAR 672.13 million.

Source: Mubasher

