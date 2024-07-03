RIYADH — The Federation of Saudi Chambers announced the formation of the first special national committee of its kind for food security, under the umbrella of the private sector.



This step is consistent with the Federation’s directions to keep pace with the modern economic sectors that Vision 2030 is concerned with, such as food security. The Vision launched several initiatives and strategies to ensure the abundance of major commodities and foodstuffs and to enhance the strategic reserves.



This movement coincides with the objectives of the food security strategy to achieve diversity and stability of external food sources, build capabilities to quickly confront risks related to the food sector, develop an institutional business model, and achieve a sustainable local food production system for goods with a differential advantage.

