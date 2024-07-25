Forum of Chairpersons of Committees on Nutrition and Food Security in Nigeria has expressed its readiness and commitment towards finding lasting solutions to the menace of malnutrition and food insecurity in the country.

The Forum also pledged to work towards fostering a unified legislative approach to nutrition and food security challenges through effective laws, policies and programs that will be enacted and implemented at both national and state levels.

The Forum gave this assurance during the official inauguration of the National Legislative Network on Nutrition and Food Security and the inauguration of its leadership in Abuja where Hon. Tolulope Ige emerged as the National Coordinator/Chairman.

The Forum stressed the need to establish with stakeholders, policymakers, and representatives from various sectors to combat malnutrition and food insecurity in the country.

The event which was put together convened at the behest of the National Assembly Committee on Nutrition and Food Security in collaboration with the Conference of Speakers of State Houses of Assembly of Nigeria.

The Forum who maintained that there is an urgent need for legislative action and cohesive strategies to tackle the growing concerns of malnutrition and food insecurity across the nation, solicited for synergy and support of all stakeholders.

In his acceptance speech, the new Chairman of the Forum, Hon. Tolulope Ige, from Ekiti state, stated the importance of collaboration among all stakeholders, pledging to work diligently to fulfill the objectives of the Forum and the National Legislative Network.

The newly elected National Coordinator and Chairman of the Forum appreciated members for the confidence reposed in him and promised to join hands with them to stamp out malnutrition and ensure food security in the country.

According to the Ekiti lawmaker, malnutrition and food insecurity had remained a constant threat to socio-economic development in Nigeria, and becoming an existential threat.

He said “the National Legislative Network on Nutrition and Food Security aims to foster a unified legislative approach to nutrition and food security challenges, ensuring that effective laws, policies and programs are enacted and implemented at both national and state levels.

“The Network will collaborate with government agencies, non-governmental organizations, international bodies, and other relevant stakeholders to leverage resources and expertise”

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abass, underscored the critical role of legislative bodies in formulating laws that promote nutritional well-being and food security.

The Speaker who was installed as the Patron of the Network, was represented by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, commended the formation of the Network and the Forum’s leadership, urging them to work tirelessly towards achieving zero hunger by 2030.

The Forum of Chairpersons of Committees on Nutrition and Food Security in the 36 States of Nigeria is a collaborative body committed to addressing malnutrition and food insecurity through legislative action and policy implementation.

The Forum works in conjunction with the National Legislative Network on Nutrition and Food Security to ensure a cohesive and effective approach to these critical issues across the nation.

Other executive members of the forum include, Hon. Maina Garbu (North-East) – Vice Chairman, Hon. Jude Umennajiego (South-East) – Vice Chairman, Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim (North-West) – Vice Chairman, Hon. Adesanya Oluseun* (South-West) – Vice Chairman,Hon. Umukoro Perkins (South-South) – Vice Chairman and Hon. Naalong Daniel (North-Central) – Vice Chairman.

Others are Dr. Sulaiman Fana, Secretary, Hon. Sale Jibir, Treasurer, Hon. Moses Essien, Public Relations Officer, Hon. Onyebuchi Ogbadu, Financial Secretary and Hon. Dr. Peter Akwe, Organising Secretary.

