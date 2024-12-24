During a visit to the expansive Agbeyewa farms located across major communities in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State, ‘YOMI AYELESO reports that the multi-billion investment in the over 5,000 hectares of farmlands for cassava plantation is poised to change the narratives in the value chain towards ensuring food security and for the socio-economic development of the state and the country.

LOOKING through the expansive cassava farm land cutting across five communities in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti state, one cannot but see a clear multi-billion investment in the area to boost food security and enhance socio-economic development of the state.

The man behind the investment, John Olajide, through his Agbeyewa farms limited, a subsidiary of the parent company, Cavista Holding Limited, as the chairman is unequivocal in his resolve to spearhead the agricultural revolution through cassava plantation in the country.

The present administration of Governor Biodun Oyebanji in Ekiti state, in line with his shared prosperity agenda, has been deliberate in its plans and policies to support and invest in the state’s agriculture sector to bolster food security and enhance economic growth. To achieve this, the government has provided the enabling environment for investors to come into the state and take advantage of the huge agricultural potential inherent in the state.

During the administration of former governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi in 2021, the leadership of Cavista Holdings Limited was allocated some lands in the area described as the agriculture hub of the state, Ikole local government areas, where the organization in the last few years has been cultivating about 400 hectares of cassava plantation.

A visit to the farms by the leadership and some board members of the company including media professionals, revealed the huge investment in the farms with multi-million naira tractors and other equipment. Also, no fewer than 500 direct and indirect workers were seen working on the farm, which will ultimately have a multiplier effect on the state’s economy.

The Executive Director of Agbeyewa Farms, Seyi Ayeleso commended Olajide’s vision in establishing the farm, which he said would revolutionize the nation’s agriculture sector especially the cassava value chain.

He explained that the cassava plantation in full scale like in the farm can contribute to the growth of the nation’s economy, adding “cassava is one of those cash crops that can contribute very immensely to the GDP, not only of local government, of the state, and also of the nation.”

According to him, “ You can see that we have invested a lot of money in cassava cultivation in Agbeyewa and presently we are harvesting about 380 hectares and if 380 hectares go into the market in the South West region and also in Nigeria. It means a lot of things because of the varieties of products, by-products that come out of cassava in terms of garri, fufu, starch, flour and the rest.

“So we have so many customers who are coming here to buy our cassava for their agro-allied processing company and they are using our cassava in various varieties to actually process into fufu, starch, flour, among others.”

Speaking on the operations of the farm , the ED said, “ As at today, we have about 500 people working in this farm and you can imagine what that has done to the local economy, to the family economy of such individuals who are working here. You can also see people who are also coming to establish their trade, like food sellers, you have all manner of people who are coming to do all of these things.

“We are also improving the economy of their family, and by improving the economy of their family, we are also improving the economy of the local government and the state.

“Now, we have planted over 1,000 hectares this season. When that one begins to ripe for harvest, you can imagine how far it will go into the aspect of the state economically. This is going to be the largest cassava plantation I have ever seen in this region. We are planning to do 3,000 hectares but our target by the next season is to do 5,000, and by 2026 will do 20,000 hectares.

“When we begin to do this, you can see the ripple effect of this on the economy of the state and the country. People now come from Bayelsa, Edo states and Kogi states to come and buy cassava here. It’s also increasing the economy of those states where they are being taken to. So that is the effect of cassava on the GDP of the economy of the state, and our country.”

On the expectations in the future, Ayeleso said, “ So, we are going to have a farming estate that has never been seen in the whole of Africa. Agbeyewa is not an ordinary farm, it is a revolution, and a movement. Agbeyewa is a movement and you will see in the next few years, that’s the dream of my chairman- John Olajide and we are walking to get to that dream and get it there.”

Also speaking, one of the board member and Obaleo of Erinmope Ekiti, Oba Sunday Aniyi Aikuirawo said that the idea behind the establishment of the Agbeyewa farms is to change the course of agricultural practices in the state through mechanization and contributing to the local economy.

He said: “With what we have seen in this farm, it is really thrilling and encouraging and one is excited with what the farm is now. We have a lot of tractors and people working here. I think the objective of driving agricultural practice in a new dimension, mechanization and all that, I think it has already been achieved through Agbeyewa farms.”

”You know the investment here is multi-billion naira, we have spent billions already that you don’t need to argue about. I don’t know how many private businesses that can pay the kind of salary that this gentleman (John Olajide) pays here, it’s unbelievable.

“So, that means he’s cultivating his business along with the American business practice. People are well paid, have good wages, and then they ensure that people work under a very good and conducive environment.

The traditional ruler urged indigenes of the state to emulate the dedication and commitment of Cavista’s chairman, Olajide in giving back towards enhancing the socio-economic development of the society.

“So, the long and short of it is that our people should look back. The only essence of the education that took you to the United Kingdom and countries across the world, took you to Lagos, Ibadan, and the rest is that when you prosper, you should come back, that is how poverty will end in our land. So, my word for all Ekiti sons and daughters, wherever they are, globally, is that they should look back and invest like our man Olajide did.

“ When people talk about the problems with Ekiti, it is not about roads, hospitals, schools or enabling environment for social amenities, but what is lacking in Ekiti is private sector investment; that is the only thing that can help in reducing poverty in the state,” he said.

It must be stated that the focus of the company on sustainable agro-allied investment will contribute significantly to economic growth, job creation, and food security in Ekiti and the country.

