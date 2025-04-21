An agric expert has warned that agricultural production in Okunland, Kogi West Senatorial district, is facing an existential threat from the recent escalating insecurity in the region.

A seasoned agricultural expert, Dr Tunde Arosanyin’s assertion underscores the imperative for swift action to protect farmers, ensure food security, and safeguard the region’s economic future.

Presenting a paper on “The Impact of Insecurity on the Agricultural Value Chain in Okunland,” revently at Okun Development Association (ODA) Summit in Kabba, Dr. Arosanyin highlighted the devastating effects of insecurity on the sector.

He emphasized the need for collaborative efforts to address the security challenges plaguing farmers and threatening food production in the region.

According to him, there is a pressing need for stakeholders to develop effective strategies to mitigate the impact of insecurity on the agricultural sector in Okunland.

Dr. Arosanyin’s presentation was anchored on a MEAL analysis, which he used to simplify the complex issue of insecurity in Okun Land.

According to Dr. Arosanyin, the main idea is that insecurity is affecting the agricultural value chain in Okunland, leading to kidnappings, killings, and destruction of farmlands.

He provided evidence of the widespread nature of insecurity in Okunland, citing instances of kidnappings and killings in various communities.

Speaking on the Challenges and Way Forward, Dr. Arosanyin identified several challenges facing the agricultural sector in Okunland, including un-profiled strangers trooping into communities, unguided spaces in farmlands and forests, and unrestricted nomadic activities.

He also highlighted the need for youth engagement in agricultural value chain business and adequate support from the political class.

To address these challenges, Dr. Arosanyin recommended a holistic approach, including the encouragement of tree crops planting, youth engagement in agriculture, and adequate support from the political class.

Dr. Arosanyin emphasized the need for urgent attention to the issue of insecurity in Okunland.

He stated: “Insecurity is a great threat to Agricultural Value Chain Development, impacting on it negatively and if not addressed holistically, it can lead to grave socioeconomic collapse of the Okun nation.”

He, therefore called on everyone to take responsibility for security, saying “if you see something, please say something to the appropriate authorities.”

The summit, themed “Unlocking Okunland’s Full Potential Through Strategic Partnerships,” brought together stakeholders from various sectors to brainstorm solutions to the insecurity challenges plaguing the region.

