MAKKAH — Dr. Hisham Aljadhey, CEO of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) , emphasized that the safety of meals provided to Hajj pilgrims is being verified from the first phases of the food chain until the consumption phase. “The authority carries out meticulous monitoring of the quality and safety of food during the Hajj season,” he said while addressing the third session of the Grand Hajj Symposium under the theme of “Compliance with the Shariah permits and adherence to the regulations applicable in the Hajj rites” in Makkah on Monday.



Aljadhey said that the safety of the products and their compliance with specifications and standards is ensured through visits carried out by the authority officials to factories and warehouses in cooperation with the relevant authorities. He also highlighted the role of the SFDA in educating pilgrims about how to deal with food and its safety in several languages, through its awareness wings, in addition to the field studies it carries out during the Hajj season to monitor the quality and safety of food.



With regard to medicines and medical devices received by pilgrims through pilgrims’ entry ports or with Hajj mission offices, Aljadhey said that the authority receives supply requests electronically and their safety is verified according to the principles followed in auditing consignments. He also revealed the activation of the electronic link with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to speed up the reception of requests, confirming the availability of medicines in large quantities in the Kingdom.

