Riyadh: The Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, and Chairman of the General Food Security Authority, Eng. Abdulrahman Alfadley, met today with the Thai Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maris Sangiampongsa.



The discussion focused on reviewing and enhancing relations, particularly in the fields of food security, livestock sector development, environmental cooperation, and increasing vegetation cover.



The meeting was attended by notable officials, including the Governor of the General Food Security Authority, Eng. Ahmed Al-Fares; the Deputy Minister for Agriculture, Eng. Ahmed Aliadh; the Deputy Minister for Environmental Affairs, Dr. Osama Faqeeha; the CEO of the National Center for Vegetation Development and Combating Desertification, Dr. Khaled Al-Abdul Qadir; the CEO of SALIC, Sulaiman AlRumaih; and the Director General of the General Department of International Cooperation, Eng. Abdulaziz Alhowaish.