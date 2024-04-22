Riyadh: The National Center for Wildlife (NCW), as per a press release, has inked two significant agreements aimed at fortifying wildlife conservation and biodiversity protection in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. These agreements were sealed in conjunction with the "Hima" Protected Areas Forum, underscoring the pivotal nature of these endeavors.



The initial agreement entails a collaborative effort with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) to bolster wildlife and biodiversity conservation cooperation. This partnership prioritizes enhancing NCW's capabilities, building institutional and human capacities, and expanding the network of protected areas.



The subsequent agreement involves a memorandum of understanding with Oxford University, highlighting scientific research for biodiversity conservation. This encompasses facilitating research projects, utilizing laboratories, and participating in relevant training events.



CEO of NCW Dr. Mohammed Ali Qurban expressed, "Signing the agreement with the International Union for Conservation of Nature and the memorandum of understanding with the University of Oxford reflects the center's continued efforts to preserve thriving and sustainable wildlife, enrich biodiversity, and draw upon the best global experiences and practices."



Regional Director of IUCN for West Asia Dr. Hani Al-Shaer underscored the importance of protecting ecosystems and achieving environmental balance, stating, "Protecting ecosystems, biodiversity, and achieving environmental balance are of paramount interest to the Union and its members."



Head of the Department of Biology at the University of Oxford Dr. Tim Coleson commended NCW's efforts, remarking, "Our signing of this memorandum with the National Wildlife Development Center reflects the university's commitment to providing tools, programs, and innovative solutions."



The National Center for Wildlife remains resolute in its commitment to wildlife development, biodiversity enrichment, and environmental protection. Through comprehensive programs and collaborations with national and international experts, NCW aims to achieve environmental sustainability and maximize social and economic impact.