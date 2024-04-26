THUWAL — King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), in partnership with NEOM, has launched the first nursery of the KAUST Coral Restoration Initiative (KCRI).



According to a recent press release, KCRI represents the world's largest coral restoration project and is already operational with a second facility underway, both situated in the Red Sea.



This initiative, funded by KAUST — a top-tier graduate research university acclaimed as the number one Arab University by Times Higher Education — features a cutting-edge nursery on the coast of NEOM in northwest Saudi Arabia.



Designed as a model for future large-scale coral restoration, this nursery will initially produce 40,000 corals annually, with plans to expand.



The facility sets the stage for an even more ambitious undertaking: constructing the world's largest and most advanced land-based coral nursery at the same location, which will be capable of nurturing 400,000 corals annually and is expected to be completed by December 2025.



Coral reefs, home to 25% of marine species yet occupying less than 1% of the ocean floor, are critical to marine ecosystems. With mass bleaching events and severe heat stress threatening up to 90% of global coral reefs annually by 2050, initiatives like KCRI are vital for ocean health. The press release emphasizes the urgent need for effective coral recovery solutions amid increasing environmental challenges.



Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, KCRI aims to enhance marine conservation efforts by leveraging KAUST's marine ecosystem research and trialing innovative restoration techniques. The project, set on a 100-hectare site, plans to deploy 2 million coral fragments as a significant conservation effort.



KAUST President Prof. Tony Chan stressed the importance of transitioning from current labor-intensive restoration methods to industrial-scale processes to combat coral reef degradation. "Our ambition is to pioneer a pathway that can significantly reverse the current rate of coral reef degradation," Chan stated, highlighting KAUST's role in developing technologies crucial for this transformation.



Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM, expressed that the initiative underscores NEOM's commitment to sustainability and innovative solutions to global environmental challenges.



"This collaboration with KAUST not only aims to restore vital coral reefs but also to educate and raise awareness about the importance of preserving these essential marine systems for future generations," Al-Nasr explained.

