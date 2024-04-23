Riyadh: The North-Western sector of the National Water Company (NWC) said it completed a SAR36-Million environmental project in the Khaybar Governorate of Madinah, to increase sanitation services coverage rates.



The project involved laying more than 36,000 meters of lines and networks to serve the neighborhoods of Sultana, Al-Rawdah, Al-Nakheel and Al-Oyoon. It is part of its plan to address environmental damage and improve operational efficiency, keeping pace with the urban and cultural growth of the governorate.



The company implements its strategic plans to achieve environmental sustainability, infrastructure development and operational efficiency in order to expand its services at the highest standards.



Sultana neighborhood citizens may request the company’s services through electronic application on smartphones or its website: e.nwc.com.sa.