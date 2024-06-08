RIYADH – Saudi Minister of Environment Eng. Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli launched on Wednesday an incentives program for the environment and meteorology sectors, which is one of the programs of the Environment Fund to achieve the national strategy for the sector.



This came during the celebration of World Environment Day 2024, which was hosted by Saudi Arabia under the slogan “Our Land, Our Future,” at King Abdulaziz International Convention Center in Riyadh, with the participation of several princes and ministers, officials, experts, specialists, and those interested in the environmental matters from various countries of the world.



The efforts led by Saudi Arabia to reclaim land were also discussed, and its national, regional, and international initiatives aimed at developing vegetation, combating desertification, protecting natural habitats, and reducing carbon emissions were also discussed.



The program aims to stimulate environmentally friendly practices, support research, innovation, and development, encourage investment in the environment and meteorology sectors, and raise the level of environmental commitment in development sectors.



Mounir Al-Sahli, CEO of the Environment Fund, said that the program will enhance their goals and reflect their mission to achieve the goals of the “National Environment Strategy,” the “Saudi Green Initiative,” and the goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to reach a sustainable environmental future and enhance the quality of life.



Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the World Environment Day affirms its commitment to protecting the environment and promoting sustainable development and supports the ambitious initiatives and projects it has launched in line with Vision 2030.



It is noteworthy that World Environment Day contributes to supporting vital work to restore ecosystems around the world, as countries pledged to reclaim one billion hectares of degraded land and protect 30 percent of land and sea by 2030.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).