DUBAI - Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, received the Level 4 “Transformation” Airport Carbon Accreditation from Airports Council International (ACI) during the ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East Regional Assembly.

The accreditation, formally awarded this month, reinforces Dubai International’s (DXB) position among a select group of global airports recognised for absolute emissions reductions and leading initiatives with stakeholders across the aviation ecosystem to drive change.

Coinciding with Earth Day, this echoes Dubai Airports’ continued progress towards the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 target. Dubai Airports has established a comprehensive long-term decarbonisation strategy, actively being put into practice through a series of impactful initiatives.

These include enhancing energy efficiency across buildings and infrastructure, installing the region’s largest airport rooftop solar power system at Terminal 2, introducing waste-to-compost systems, and transitioning airside vehicles to biodiesel-blended fuel.



