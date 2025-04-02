DUBAI - Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has said that DEWA made a significant achievement in improving electricity and water production efficiency in 2024, with a 43.61% increase compared to 2006.

This equates to a cumulative reduction of 104 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions between 2006 and 2024, equivalent to planting 527 million trees to absorb this amount of CO2.

Al Tayer noted that this improvement in electricity and water production efficiency contributed to DEWA's achievement of substantial financial savings.

Nasser Lootah, Executive Vice President of Generation (Power & Water) at DEWA, said, “We place great emphasis on enhancing the efficiency of electricity and water production through innovation and continuous upgrades to our production plants, as well as the deployment of cutting-edge technologies across all our facilities and projects. DEWA regularly develops operation and maintenance modes to enhance efficiency further.”

DEWA produces electricity and water using co-generation technology. Heat recovery steam generators harness waste heat from gas turbines to generate additional electricity and provide thermal energy for the water desalination process.

DEWA employs an innovative hybrid system for water desalination plants, integrating various technologies such as multi-stage flashing and seawater reverse osmosis, ensuring optimal efficiency throughout the plant’s lifecycle and minimising costs.



