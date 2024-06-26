GOIANIA — The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture signed a partnership agreement with the Brazilian government to implement smart Saudi digital technology and plant trees in the Brazilian city of Jataí.



This partnership was during the Ministry’s participation in the G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance Summit in the Brazilian city of Goiania from 12 to 16 June, hosted by the National Federation of Young Entrepreneurs in Brazil.



The Director General of the General Department of Entrepreneurship at the Research and Innovation Agency in the Ministry of Environment, Dr. Ali Al-Sabhan, confirmed that such international participation contributes to highlighting the work and efforts made by the Ministry to support and empower entrepreneurs and emerging companies.



The co-founder of the Net Zero platform, Dr. Muhammad Al-Sheikh, confirmed that the pioneering initiatives led by the Saudi youth in pursuit of Vision 2030, and the Saudi Green Initiative, had a major impact on other countries participating in the summit.



The partnership is considered an important turning point in international cooperation to preserve the environment and achieve sustainable development, through the transfer of Saudi technology, which helps calculate the level of carbon dioxide absorption by trees and provides effective and advanced solutions for managing carbon emissions to enhance environmental sustainability.



It will also highlight the important role of entrepreneurship in building emerging projects that enhance their growth and sustainability and in reviewing modern technical efforts and innovations that contribute to planting digital trees.



The Ministry was represented at the summit by the sectoral entrepreneurship system programs “Sidra,” “Sahaba,” and “Sunbula,” and the startup companies affiliated with these programs, including “Net Zero Platform,” one of the projects that benefit from the initiatives of the Sidra Program and interested in digitizing afforestation efforts in Saudi Arabia.



The Saudi technical innovations are the first of their kind in the Middle East region and are represented by the digital tree map that enables it to contribute to improving the goals of the humanization of cities and building smart cities. They also assist in calculating the percentage of carbon emissions and contributing to maintaining the environmental balance and promoting a sustainable environment.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).