TABUK — The newly opened Al-Jawhara bint Abdulaziz Al-Dawood Mosque in the Iskan neighborhood in Tabuk is a model of a modern, environmentally friendly mosque, designed with the advanced modern technologies and integrated services that make the mosque a major part and parcel of the local community’s daily life.



Abdulaziz Al-Furaij, director of Mosque Operations at the Integrated Mosques Company, said that this mosque is considered as one of the largest smart mosques in the Kingdom. It is also an environmentally friendly mosque as it includes a mechanism for instant monitoring and reading of water consumption and electricity consumption, and controlling the operation and shutdown process of these components in order to reduce energy consumption and reach the optimal consumption of the mosque.



He said that the mosque serves all segments of society in the neighborhood, including children, women and men, all the way to people with disabilities, through special smart technologies.



Al-Furaij pointed out that the mosque is only 20 centimeters above the ground to facilitate the entry of the elderly and people with disabilities without asking for assistance, and that the lighting of the minaret changes at the time of the call to prayer as an alert for the deaf and mute.



He said that the mosque features special facilities for which more investments will be made, in cooperation with the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance. Al-Furaij also unveiled plans to build similar mosques in all regions of the Kingdom, especially since these mosques combine the ancient and modern Islamic character, and they enjoy tremendous popularity among the worshipers.

