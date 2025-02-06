FARASAN — The National Center for Wildlife (NCW) has launched annual winter census of water birds in Farasan Islands Reserve, as part of its efforts to monitor the numbers of migratory birds, assess the health of wetland ecosystems, and take appropriate measures to protect biodiversity and enhance its sustainability.



The environmental survey will record more than 10,000 water birds from 45 different species, such as the pink-backed pelican, the giant heron, the white-eyed gull, the terns, and the plovers, in view of the prominent environmental role of Farasan Islands as one of the main stations for migratory birds in Saudi Arabia.



The CEO of NCW, Dr. Muhammad Ali Qurban, explained that the winter census of water birds is a major scientific step to monitor environmental changes and enhance Saudi Arabia’s efforts to protect biodiversity. Saudi Arabia is committed to protecting migratory birds and their natural habitats in accordance with global environmental standards and international agreements, he said.



Qurban stressed that Saudi Arabia seeks to enhance environmental sustainability in accordance with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.



“We work to monitor and protect natural environments through accurate scientific programs, including environmental exploration trips and monitoring of migratory water bird. We cooperate with national and international bodies to support strategies for protecting the environment and biodiversity,” Qurban said.



The Farasan Islands are an integrated natural environment that attracts large numbers of migratory water birds due to the diversity of their natural habitats, including mangrove forests, sandy and muddy beaches, coral rocks, and coastal salt marshes, which provide suitable places for feeding, breeding, and resting during winter migration periods.



The reserve is one of the most important natural stations for migratory water birds in Saudi Arabia. It hosts rare and endangered species during their annual migration journeys, and contributes to achieving environmental balance and enhancing biodiversity within national and international environmental protection strategies.

