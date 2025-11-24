Saudi Arabia’s​ National Centre for Environmental Compliance (NCEC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA) and the National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP), received expressions of interest from 156 companies for the Environmental Inspection Project​ under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The applicants included 117 Saudi companies and 39 international companies.

The EOI was issued in September 2026.

The project, which is being procured as a 10-year operation and management (O&M) contract, aims to strengthen environmental compliance and enforcement across the Kingdom.

Saudi companies

  1. Abnia Environmental Consultants Company
  2. Accuracy Calibration Company for Soil Testing and Environmental Services (CAES)
  3. Adwaa Al Khaleej Environmental Consulting Est.
  4. Ahad Business Services Company
  5. Ajlan & Bros Holding KSA
  6. Al Krkkan specialized training center company
  7. Al Majal Al Arabi Group (MAG)
  8. Al Majal Al Arabi ICT
  9. Al Muhaid Consulting Engineers
  10. Al Qaws Al Ramadi for Contracting.
  11. Al.Msader aldwaliah
  12. AlKaf Environmental Consulting Office
  13. Al-Kuthban Engineering Consulting And Project management company
  14. Almandaryah comapny for environmental services
  15. Aloula Environmental Consulting Company
  16. Annasban group
  17. Arabian Environmental Science Ltd. Company (ARENSCO)
  18. ARTAR
  19. Ashghal Al-asmah for operation & maintenance
  20. Assystem and ali Alharbi Engineering Consultancy Company
  21. Atar Holding
  22. Ayen Platform ltd.co
  23. Bayt Al Mejhar for Laboratories and Food Consultations Co.
  24. Bayt Alkibra for Engineering Consultancy
  25. Civil Work Company
  26. Consortium: AL–MASDER AL–DUALIYAH FOR ENVIRONMENT and QUALITY
  27. DAR ALRIYADH Consultants
  28. Dr Eisa Environmental Consulting Office
  29. EJADA Systems Company
  30. Element Saudi Arabi CO.LTD
  31. ELM
  32. Emdad by Elm
  33. Emtithal Environmental Consulting company
  34. Engineering & Research international-Engineering Consultants (ERI)
  35. Environmental Experts Company (Global Services Group)
  36. Environmental Horizons Company (EH)
  37. Environmental Testing & Laboratories Co (ETLCO)
  38. EnviroTen Alliance
  39. ERADA
  40. Eram International Company
  41. ESCO for Environmental Consultations
  42. Expert Eye Management Consulting
  43. Falcon Visualization Limited Liability Company
  44. Fouad al Saleh & Khaled Al dhowalia Co. Environmental & Engineering Consultants
  45. Fuel East Trading Company
  46. FUEL Professional Consulting
  47. Future Hands Company
  48. Global Environmental Management Services - REVIVA
  49. Golden Eagle
  50. Green Sustainability Environmental Services Company (GSCES for Environment)
  51. Gulf Business Conformity
  52. Gulf Energy for Environmental Consulting Office Company
  53. Gulf Star Laboratory
  54. Hassan A. Karim Alqahtani Sons company
  55. IDAMA Environmental Consulting Company
  56. Integrated Environment CO. for Environmental Consulting
  57. International Environmental Services Co.
  58. International Human Resources Company
  59. International Human Resources company (IHR)
  60. International technical service
  61. JAVA Road Company
  62. Kafaa Efficiency Excellence Company
  63. King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST)
  64. King Khalid University – Institute of Studies & Consulting Services (ISCS)
  65. Knowledge Systems Consultancy & Research Company (RASHIDOON)
  66. Leaf global environmental services
  67. Marn Platform co.
  68. Maximus Gulf Company Limited
  69. Mostadam
  70. Naizak Global Engineering Systems Trading Company
  71. Namaya Investment
  72. Nasj AL-Ebdaa Company for Environmental Studies and Consultations
  73. National Inspection & Technical Testing Company
  74. National Security Service Company SAFE
  75. Numo Alali for Environmental Consulting
  76. NYTROGIN
  77. Office Romouz Al-Estedameh Administrative (Oxford Impact Group)
  78.  Partner OEC
  79. Petrointech
  80. Qatrat Alhayah Laboratory
  81. Qimmat Alrowad for Environmental Consultancies
  82. Quality Techno Certification Co
  83. RAE Environmental Services Company
  84. Reneewable Envi company for Envi Consulting
  85. Research & Consulting Institute, University of Tabuk
  86. RICI Company LTD
  87. Sahara Maintenance Services CO. LTD
  88. SAMAMA Co. for operation & Management
  89. SAMI Advanced Electronics Company
  90. Sarih Taybah Company for Environmental and Administrative Consulting
  91. Saudi Azm Company for Communication and Information Technology
  92. Saudi Delta Company
  93. Saudi Envirozone
  94. Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SIRC)
  95. Saudi Technology and Security Comprehensive Control Company (Tahakom)
  96. Sensing Nature
  97. SFGCO
  98. SGS Inspection Services Saudi Arabia Ltd
  99. SIGAL Professional Consulting Co.
  100. Smart Task
  101. Solutions by STC
  102. STC - Saudi Telecom Company
  103. Strategic Minds Consulting Company (SMC)
  104. Sustainability Pioneers for Environmental Services (SPES) & Geovis Technology
  105. Sustainable Environment Company (SECO)
  106. Sustainable Path Company
  107. SustainZone Company
  108. Takamol for Business Services
  109. Technology Experts Co
  110. TERRA PULSE Integrated Solutions & Environmental Consultation
  111. The Golden Ratio for Research and Studies
  112. The Promising Summit for Environmental Consultations
  113. Thiqah for Business Services
  114. WAK Training and Consulting
  115. Washnah Contracting Company
  116. Wasl Company Limited.
  117. Yadgreen Agricultural Company

International Participants

  1. AAW Consulting Engineers & Partners
  2. Applus Arabia Geotechnical and Environmental Works Co. Ltd.
  3. BEEAH KSA
  4. BlackForest Solutions GmbH
  5. Bureau Veritas KSA Company
  6. Contrax
  7. DNV for Energy Ltd.
  8. Dome Arabia Environmental Consulting Company (DAECC)
  9. Ecoryx
  10. Egis Saudi Engineering Consultancy Co
  11. ETC company
  12. Euro Group for Engineering Consultancy
  13. Evara Limited Group
  14. First Lamar for Development Company
  15. Geo Chem Arabia Company Ltd
  16. GEOTECH OVERSEAS PROJECT ENGINEERING COMPANY
  17. Germanische Lloyd Industrial Services Saudi Arabia Limited (GLIS)
  18. HDR Consulting Limited Engineering Consultancy
  19. Hilton Jeddah & Qasr Asharq Hotel
  20. Hydro Tech Environmental Engineering and Geology, DPC
  21. IDOM Engineering Consulting
  22. Intertek International Limited
  23. KEO International Consultants
  24. NEFT ENERGIES HIGHER INSTITUTE FOR TRAINING
  25. Palladium Limited Co.
  26. Peterson and Control Union Bv
  27. Prime Apave Limited Company
  28. Ramky Infrastructure Limited
  29. Scientific Pearl for Environmental Services
  30. Serco Saudi Arabia LLC
  31. SETEC TPI CONSULTING ENGINEERS
  32. Surbana Consultants
  33. Terra Instinct
  34. TetraTech Inc
  35. TÜV Rheinland Arabia LLC
  36. TUV SUD for Safety Engineering
  37. TYPSA
  38. Verde Environmental Services Company
  39. WSP Middle East for Engineering Consulting Company​

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

