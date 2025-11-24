Saudi Arabia’s​ National Centre for Environmental Compliance (NCEC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA) and the National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP), received expressions of interest from 156 companies for the Environmental Inspection Project​ under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The applicants included 117 Saudi companies and 39 international companies.

The EOI was issued in September 2026.

The project, which is being procured as a 10-year operation and management (O&M) contract, aims to strengthen environmental compliance and enforcement across the Kingdom.

Saudi companies

Abnia Environmental Consultants Company Accuracy Calibration Company for Soil Testing and Environmental Services (CAES) Adwaa Al Khaleej Environmental Consulting Est. Ahad Business Services Company Ajlan & Bros Holding KSA Al Krkkan specialized training center company Al Majal Al Arabi Group (MAG) Al Majal Al Arabi ICT Al Muhaid Consulting Engineers Al Qaws Al Ramadi for Contracting. Al.Msader aldwaliah AlKaf Environmental Consulting Office Al-Kuthban Engineering Consulting And Project management company Almandaryah comapny for environmental services Aloula Environmental Consulting Company Annasban group Arabian Environmental Science Ltd. Company (ARENSCO) ARTAR Ashghal Al-asmah for operation & maintenance Assystem and ali Alharbi Engineering Consultancy Company Atar Holding Ayen Platform ltd.co Bayt Al Mejhar for Laboratories and Food Consultations Co. Bayt Alkibra for Engineering Consultancy Civil Work Company Consortium: AL–MASDER AL–DUALIYAH FOR ENVIRONMENT and QUALITY DAR ALRIYADH Consultants Dr Eisa Environmental Consulting Office EJADA Systems Company Element Saudi Arabi CO.LTD ELM Emdad by Elm Emtithal Environmental Consulting company Engineering & Research international-Engineering Consultants (ERI) Environmental Experts Company (Global Services Group) Environmental Horizons Company (EH) Environmental Testing & Laboratories Co (ETLCO) EnviroTen Alliance ERADA Eram International Company ESCO for Environmental Consultations Expert Eye Management Consulting Falcon Visualization Limited Liability Company Fouad al Saleh & Khaled Al dhowalia Co. Environmental & Engineering Consultants Fuel East Trading Company FUEL Professional Consulting Future Hands Company Global Environmental Management Services - REVIVA Golden Eagle Green Sustainability Environmental Services Company (GSCES for Environment) Gulf Business Conformity Gulf Energy for Environmental Consulting Office Company Gulf Star Laboratory Hassan A. Karim Alqahtani Sons company IDAMA Environmental Consulting Company Integrated Environment CO. for Environmental Consulting International Environmental Services Co. International Human Resources Company International Human Resources company (IHR) International technical service JAVA Road Company Kafaa Efficiency Excellence Company King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) King Khalid University – Institute of Studies & Consulting Services (ISCS) Knowledge Systems Consultancy & Research Company (RASHIDOON) Leaf global environmental services Marn Platform co. Maximus Gulf Company Limited Mostadam Naizak Global Engineering Systems Trading Company Namaya Investment Nasj AL-Ebdaa Company for Environmental Studies and Consultations National Inspection & Technical Testing Company National Security Service Company SAFE Numo Alali for Environmental Consulting NYTROGIN Office Romouz Al-Estedameh Administrative (Oxford Impact Group) Partner OEC Petrointech Qatrat Alhayah Laboratory Qimmat Alrowad for Environmental Consultancies Quality Techno Certification Co RAE Environmental Services Company Reneewable Envi company for Envi Consulting Research & Consulting Institute, University of Tabuk RICI Company LTD Sahara Maintenance Services CO. LTD SAMAMA Co. for operation & Management SAMI Advanced Electronics Company Sarih Taybah Company for Environmental and Administrative Consulting Saudi Azm Company for Communication and Information Technology Saudi Delta Company Saudi Envirozone Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SIRC) Saudi Technology and Security Comprehensive Control Company (Tahakom) Sensing Nature SFGCO SGS Inspection Services Saudi Arabia Ltd SIGAL Professional Consulting Co. Smart Task Solutions by STC STC - Saudi Telecom Company Strategic Minds Consulting Company (SMC) Sustainability Pioneers for Environmental Services (SPES) & Geovis Technology Sustainable Environment Company (SECO) Sustainable Path Company SustainZone Company Takamol for Business Services Technology Experts Co TERRA PULSE Integrated Solutions & Environmental Consultation The Golden Ratio for Research and Studies The Promising Summit for Environmental Consultations Thiqah for Business Services WAK Training and Consulting Washnah Contracting Company Wasl Company Limited. Yadgreen Agricultural Company

International Participants

AAW Consulting Engineers & Partners Applus Arabia Geotechnical and Environmental Works Co. Ltd. BEEAH KSA BlackForest Solutions GmbH Bureau Veritas KSA Company Contrax DNV for Energy Ltd. Dome Arabia Environmental Consulting Company (DAECC) Ecoryx Egis Saudi Engineering Consultancy Co ETC company Euro Group for Engineering Consultancy Evara Limited Group First Lamar for Development Company Geo Chem Arabia Company Ltd GEOTECH OVERSEAS PROJECT ENGINEERING COMPANY Germanische Lloyd Industrial Services Saudi Arabia Limited (GLIS) HDR Consulting Limited Engineering Consultancy Hilton Jeddah & Qasr Asharq Hotel Hydro Tech Environmental Engineering and Geology, DPC IDOM Engineering Consulting Intertek International Limited KEO International Consultants NEFT ENERGIES HIGHER INSTITUTE FOR TRAINING Palladium Limited Co. Peterson and Control Union Bv Prime Apave Limited Company Ramky Infrastructure Limited Scientific Pearl for Environmental Services Serco Saudi Arabia LLC SETEC TPI CONSULTING ENGINEERS Surbana Consultants Terra Instinct TetraTech Inc TÜV Rheinland Arabia LLC TUV SUD for Safety Engineering TYPSA Verde Environmental Services Company WSP Middle East for Engineering Consulting Company​

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.