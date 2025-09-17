Saudi Arabia’s National Centre for Environmental Compliance (NCEC), in partnership with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA) and the National Centre for Privatisation and PPP (NCP), has launched the expression of interest (EOI) phase for its Environmental Inspection Project under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The project, which is being procured as a 10-year operation and management (O&M) contract, aims to strengthen environmental compliance and enforcement across the Kingdom.

Project scope

Conducting inspections on 25,000 facilities with environmental impact across the Kingdom, supporting registering facilities in the centre's database, ensuring facilities compliance with the Environmental Law and relevant executive regulations.

Hiring and training environmental inspections according to the required specialisations.

Providing vehicles, and all necessary equipment to carry out environmental inspections according to the best global practices and aligned with the latest technology.

Providing a modern electronic system to record outputs of inspection visits and transfer data to the information centre of the NCEC

Submitting comprehensive and quality inspection reports to the centre for each inspection visit.

The EOI submission period runs from 17 September to 6 October 2025.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

