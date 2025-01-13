Jeddah: The National Water Company (NWC) has recently implemented sanitary drainage projects worth SAR42 million across several residential districts in Jeddah governorate.

The projects involve the installation of over 29.7 kilometers of sublines, as part of NWC's ongoing efforts to improve service quality and develop the environmental sanitation infrastructure.



According to NWC, the contracts include the implementation of sewage substations projects to serve several districts in the governorate, including Al-Nahda 2 and Beach 6. Residents of these districts will benefit from the projects upon their completion.



NWC disclosed that the projects will expand the coverage of the sewerage networks in Jeddah, reduce groundwater levels in the service areas, and mitigate the associated environmental damage.



The company emphasized its efforts to expand the coverage of water and sanitation systems in Jeddah through a series of development projects, implemented in line with the highest international standards, to support the governorate's residential and urban growth and align with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.