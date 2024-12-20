AL-AHSA — The inaugural Saudi Reef Forum has set new milestones in sustainable development and rural empowerment.

The three-day event, organized by the Ministry of Water, Environment and Agriculture, was held under the patronage of Emir of Eastern Province Prince Saud bin Naif.



The Guinness World Records has recognized the forum as the most attended agricultural forum in the world, drawing nearly 5,000 visitors and around 70 speakers from various sectors.



Prominent figures, including Al-Ahsa Governor Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr, and Founding Partner of AEON Collective Princess Mashael bint Saud Al Shalan attended the forum. The opening panel session, led by these dignitaries alongside Minister of Water, Environment and Agriculture Eng. Abdulrahman Al-Fadley and Deputy Minister Eng. Mansour Al-Mushaiti emphasized the significance of rural development and the contributions of the Saudi Reef Program, a $2.2 billion initiative aimed at strengthening the agriculture sector.



In his opening remarks, Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr highlighted the forum's role in promoting rural development, noting that 60 percent of the Kingdom's population is under 30 and that women constitute 43 percent of the agricultural workforce. The Kingdom's efforts to empower women and youth through supportive legislation and work environments were emphasized as pivotal to achieving sustainable development goals.



In his speech, Minister Al-Fadley underscored the ministry's commitment to achieving the targets of Saudi Vision 2030, with rural and agricultural development representing a crucial part of the national goals. The Saudi Reef program, characterized by its direct access to citizens in their regions, has enabled more than 80,000 beneficiaries, contributing to social stability and improved quality of life, he noted.



The forum featured international participation from leaders in innovation and sustainable development, including Prof. Allam Ahmed, President of the World Association for Sustainable Development (WASD), and May Hani, Senior Program Officer at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). Discussions ranged from nature-inspired innovations to state-wide initiatives for sector development, fostering a platform for change in sustainable rural development.



Six strategic agreements were signed between the Saudi Reef Program and the public and private sector entities on the sidelines of the forum. These included the agreements with the Saudi Food and Drug Authority to enhance food safety and raise awareness about food security in rural areas; with Culinary Arts Commission to develop and enhance rural skills in the field of culinary arts and supporting the local economy; with King Khalid Foundation to strengthen developmental partnerships and supporting sustainable rural initiatives; with Technical and Vocational Training Corporation to develop specialized training programs to support farmers and workers in the rural sector; with National Agricultural Development Company (NADEC) to improve the quality of agricultural production and enhancing supply chains in the agricultural sector, and with Dan Company to improve the rural environment and promoting agricultural tourism.



The Saudi Reef Forum also featured the Saudi Reef Exhibition, showcasing innovative technologies, products, handicrafts, and sustainable agricultural methods. Workshops led by local artisans and tours of Al-Ahsa’s historic landmarks provided participants with insights into traditional agricultural practices and rural crafts.



In her closing remarks, Dr. Maha Aldhahi, advisor and executive supervisor General for Deputy Minister Office Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, emphasized the importance of international collaboration in achieving economic, environmental, and social sustainability. Dr. Aldhahi, who also served as the head of the Forum’s Preparation Committee, highlighted the forum's success in fostering dialogue, knowledge exchange, and collaboration, setting a strong foundation for future initiatives aimed at achieving a prosperous and sustainable future for Saudi Arabia's rural communities.

