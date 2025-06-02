Egypt’s Minister of Environment, Yasmine Fouad, on Sunday launched a nationwide awareness campaign titled “Reduce It” to combat single-use plastic pollution, aligning with World Environment Day 2025 and its global theme, “Beat Plastic Pollution.”

The initiative, supported by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Government of Japan, aims to reduce the environmental impact of single-use plastics and promote sustainable alternatives across the country.

Held in Cairo, the campaign launch brought together senior representatives from government, international organizations, the private sector, and civil society. Among the attendees were Japan’s Ambassador to Egypt, Oka Hiroshi, UNIDO Regional Director Patrick Gilabert, industry leaders, and officials from the Ministry of Environment and waste management authorities.

Minister Fouad thanked President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi for his continued support of Egypt’s environmental efforts, describing his endorsement of the national plastic reduction strategy as a “cornerstone” of the country’s broader environmental agenda.

She emphasized that the campaign builds on a multi-year initiative to introduce standards for plastic alternatives, balancing the interests of manufacturers and consumers. “We are shifting the focus from bans to gradual reduction—especially in anticipation of a future global, legally binding agreement on plastic pollution,” Fouad said, referencing current negotiations led by the UN Environment Programme.

Fouad outlined the economic and environmental advantages of reducing plastic use, including lower import costs for raw materials, reduced production expenses, and new opportunities for local industries to develop eco-friendly alternatives. She also pointed to serious health and ecological risks—citing marine and livestock harm observed in Egypt’s southern Red Sea protectorates.

Transitioning to sustainable alternatives, she noted, will require modern technology, regulatory clarity, and skilled labor—all supported by Egypt’s new investment law, which prioritizes green industries such as plastic alternatives.

Japan’s Ambassador, Fumio Iwai, praised the campaign as a continuation of the 2019 agreement between President Al-Sisi and the Japanese government, emphasizing Japan’s support for SMEs in adopting greener practices. “We believe this effort will help position Egypt as a regional hub for environmental innovation and sustainability,” he said.

UNIDO’s Patrick Gilabert echoed this sentiment, explaining that the campaign is part of a broader project to embed circular economy principles within Egypt’s plastics value chain. Funded by Japan, the initiative aims to reduce plastic consumption, raise awareness, and strengthen technical capacity within local businesses.

Gilabert noted that UNIDO is currently supporting 23 environmental projects in Egypt worth approximately $3.5bn, with an additional $4.6bn planned under Egypt’s Vision 2030.

Short films were screened at the event, highlighting the dangers of single-use plastics and the goals of the “Reduce It” campaign. A panel discussion followed, focusing on regulatory approaches and circular economy practices in Egypt’s plastics industry.

The campaign forms part of Egypt’s broader national strategy to phase out harmful plastic products and is embedded within the “Enhancing Circular Economy Practices in the Single-Use Plastics Value Chain” project, jointly implemented by UNIDO and supported by the Japanese government.

Officials say the initiative is expected to reduce demand for virgin plastic by promoting reusable alternatives—helping to cut carbon emissions, reduce environmental degradation, and improve public health. It also aims to stimulate green industry growth, create jobs in recycling and sustainable manufacturing, and reduce Egypt’s reliance on imported materials.

In closing, Minister Fouad thanked key partners—including UNIDO, the World Bank, the Japanese Embassy, Egyptian lawmakers, and civil society groups—for their support. She reaffirmed her commitment to championing African climate and sustainability priorities in her upcoming role as Executive Secretary of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification.

