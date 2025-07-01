GENEVA — Saudi Arabia called on developed countries to honor their international commitments, particularly in financing climate action and building capacities in developing nations.

Attending the Human Rights Council’s annual panel discussion on the adverse effects of climate change on human rights in Geneva on Monday, Saudi Arabia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and international organizations in Geneva Ambassador Abdulmohsen bin Khothaila underscored the importance of fully implementing the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement.



Bin Khothaila expressed Saudi Arabia's deep concern over the persistent shortfall in climate financing, warning that this gap undermines the ability of developing countries to safeguard human rights and adapt effectively to climate-related challenges. He emphasized that the negative consequences of climate change continue to pose serious threats to the full and effective enjoyment of human rights, especially in developing nations and among the most vulnerable populations.



Bin Khothaila highlighted the importance of the full, effective, and sustainable implementation of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, describing them as essential pillars for achieving sustainable development, eradicating poverty and hunger, and strengthening the resilience of affected communities.



He underscored the Kingdom’s commitment to the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities—a cornerstone of international climate cooperation—and stressed the need for developed countries to take the lead in reducing emissions while providing financial and technical support, as well as capacity-building assistance, to developing nations.



The Saudi representative emphasized that the nationally determined contributions form the foundation for fair and just transition pathways. He stressed that these pathways must reflect national circumstances and principles of equity, without enforcing rigid or mandatory frameworks that disregard the unique social and economic conditions of individual countries.

