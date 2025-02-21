JEDDAH — Jeddah Governor Prince Saud bin Abdullah inaugurated on Thursday Hira Park and Walkway and two parks in Al-Shatea district. The ceremony was held in the presence of Jeddah Governorate Mayor Saleh Al-Turki, and a number of mayoralty officials.



Hira Park and Walkway is located on an area of ​​70,000 square meters, and will be connected to a 26,000 square meter agricultural nursery, to support the vegetation cover in the city. This aims to improve the quality of life and create a sustainable urban environment according to the highest design standards, in line with the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in humanizing cities and enhancing the urban landscape.



The park and walkway project provides various spaces and elements, including green spaces with an area of ​​4,770 square meters, in addition to areas for events extending over 4,770 square meters, and others designated for children's games and sports activities, giving visitors an integrated entertainment experience.



The 1,227-meter-long walkway is a key element of the project, along with a bicycle path and a 900-meter-long path for the blind, enhancing the inclusiveness of the design and supporting healthy lifestyles.



The project enhances the environmental landscape by planting 24,550 trees and shrubs, in addition to equipping the site with 91 seating areas, and providing 536 parking spaces, including parking spaces designated for people with disabilities, in addition to investment areas extending over 4,000 square meters, overlooking the main streets, which contributes to supporting economic activity and services provided to visitors.



The Hira Park and Walkway project represents a model for optimal use of public spaces and transforming them into vibrant urban destinations, allowing residents and visitors to exercise in a sustainable natural environment, which enhances health and supports efforts to improve the urban landscape in the governorate.



Shatea District 1 and 2 parks are part of the project to improve the urban landscape of the streets leading to the Formula 1 Race Area - District 7. Their total area exceeds 28,000 square meters, and includes designated areas for children’s games, events, a multi-use square, a bicycle path, green spaces, and investment areas.

