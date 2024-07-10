Taif: Green spaces in Taif City have expanded to eight million square meters in 2024 due to ongoing efforts by Taif Municipality to promote afforestation and environmental sustainability. Thousands of trees have been planted throughout the city with the involvement of volunteers, school students, and non-profit associations.



According to the municipality, the city is entering a new phase of greening, which aligns with the comprehensive development vision and supports the objectives of the Saudi Green Initiative.



This initiative focuses on combating climate change, reducing carbon emissions, rehabilitating lands, improving quality of life and protecting the environment for future generations.



Taif Municipality aims to enhance public well-being and physical activities, support environmental sustainability and contribute to boosting tourism by providing peaceful and natural areas for residents and visitors to enjoy.