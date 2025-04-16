DOHA: The Ministry of Labour has reminded all employers to exercise caution during the exceptional weather conditions currently affecting various parts of the country.

It is essential to adhere to occupational safety and health guidelines and to provide the necessary protective measures to ensure a safe working environment that safeguards the health and safety of workers, the ministry has said.

The country is expected to be affected by northwesterly winds ranging from fresh to strong speed beginning Tuesday, April 15,Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) said.

The strong winds will last through the weekend, and they may cause blowing dust to be stirred up and reduced horizontal visibility in some areas, QMD added.

QMD said it observed fresh to strong northwesterly winds in most areas with decreasing horizontal visibility of less than 1km due to the dust.

