AMMAN — Jordan is set to experience a noticeable drop in temperatures through the weekend, with cold and partly cloudy conditions forecast to continue until Sunday, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) expected on Thursday.

On Friday and Saturday, weather conditions are expected to remain relatively cold and partly cloudy in most parts of the country, the JMD forecast as reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Temperatures will be moderate in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. There is also a chance of light rain during the morning hours in the northern regions, the JMD said, adding that winds will be moderate and northwesterly, with occasional activity during the day.

A slight rise in temperatures is forecast for Sunday, where the weather will remain cool in most regions, while areas in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience warmer, more pleasant conditions.

Moderate southwesterly winds are expected, occasionally becoming active, and some clouds will appear at varying altitudes.

JMD also issued several warnings, including the risk of reduced horizontal visibility in high-altitude areas due to low-lying clouds, dust-related visibility issues in desert areas, and the potential hazards associated with strong wind gusts.

Temperatures on Friday are expected to range between 14°C and 7°C in Amman, and 25°C and 15°C in Aqaba.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

