M42, a global health leader powered by artificial intelligence (AI), technology and genomics, today announces a strategic investment and partnership in longevity biotech leader Juvenescence. The announcement was made during Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW), a year-round ‘always-on’ platform with a proactive approach centred around preventive, personalised, and holistic care, which is being held from 15 to 17 April at ADNEC, where M42 serves as a Foundational Partner for the second consecutive year.

As part of this investment, M42 and Juvenescence will form a strategic partnership to identify and develop a pipeline of AI-enabled therapeutics to extend healthy lifespan and advance the treatment of life-threatening diseases.

The strategic partnership and investment underlines M42's commitment to advancing its capabilities in drug discovery and development following the creation of its Integrated Health Solutions and Life Sciences platforms under its new operating structure announced recently. Leveraging M42’s deep expertise in genomics, biobanking, and clinical trial infrastructure alongside Juvenescence’s cutting-edge AI-enabled discovery technology and extensive drug development expertise, this collaboration will drive breakthroughs in life sciences research, enhance disease understanding, and enable fast-tracking of clinical trials.

As well as identifying novel drug targets and therapeutics, the partnership will explore collaboration in R&D with leading academic and research organizations globally and support the development of M42’s biotechnology strategy in Abu Dhabi. A Joint Steering Committee comprised of senior executives from both companies will oversee the execution of this partnership.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer at M42, said, "With this investment and partnership, M42 is taking great strides in reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s push as a global nexus for AI-enabled therapeutics and biomedical innovation to tackle local and international health challenges. With Juvenescence, we are unlocking the potential of AI to transform the way we discover and deliver drugs, bringing innovative, life-changing therapies to patients worldwide. This is not just about innovation, it’s about impact – on lives, on science and on the future of health.”

Dr Fahed Al Marzooqi, Chief Executive Officer of M42’s Integrated Health Solutions platform and Acting Chief Executive Officer of M42’s AI Life Sciences platform, added, “Our partnership with Juvenescence is a crucial step toward redefining healthcare through AI-driven drug discovery and biotechnology. By uniting AI innovation with biotech expertise, we’re not only advancing the fight against age-related diseases but also building a global ecosystem that empowers prevention, precision, and progress—delivering transformative therapies from Abu Dhabi to the world.”

Dr. Richard Marshall, Chief Executive Officer at Juvenescence, said, “We are delighted to be working together with M42. This powerful partnership will combine M42’s expertise in AI, technology, and genomics with Juvenescence’s unrivalled ability to discover and develop innovative drugs for age-related disease. Our work together will enable the creation of a unique pipeline of innovative therapeutics that will have enormous potential to target the underlying causes of age-related disease and improve the healthspan of patients globally.”

The collaboration will see Juvenescence’s team of globally recognized scientists and industry leaders - with more than 150 years of cumulative experience in drug discovery and development* work with M42 to build its own innovative therapeutics pipeline.

By partnering with Juvenescence, M42 is building on its genomics expertise developed in collaboration with the Department of Health Abu Dhabi (DoH) to further drive advancements in disease understanding and precision medicine. M42’s Omics Center of Excellence - the largest outside the U.S. - supports the Emirati Genome Project (EGP), which has already sequenced over 800,000 whole genomes and has a goal of sequencing one million local Emiratis. Additionally, M42’s Abu Dhabi Biobank (ADBB) has stored over 900,000 samples, a repository that will be an invaluable resource for future biomedical research in the UAE and beyond.

The partnership aligns with Abu Dhabi’s broader vision to become a world-class destination for health innovation and to build a life sciences hub as part of its economic diversification agenda.