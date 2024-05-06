

The Shura Council, in collaboration with the General-Secretariat of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) will organize on Tuesday a panel discussion on cultural diversity and challenges of change and role of legislative councils in safeguarding the Gulf identity.



The panel will feature several speakers of Their Excellencies members of the Shura Council, a number of professionals, academics and stakeholders, alongside a several representatives of the Gulf legislative councils.



HE Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim will inaugurate the panel discussion. The event will host HE Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kuwari as keynote speaker.



The function aims to highlight the cultural diversity and how to capitalize on it, with emphasis on the importance of strengthening the Gulf identity, in addition to underscoring the shared commonalities in this identity, sharing expertise and experiences and shine a spotlight on the role of legislative councils in promoting the Gulf identity.



The organization of this panel comes at the request of Their Excellencies heads of the Shura, Representatives, National, and Ummah Councils of the GCC countries in the 17th regular meeting of the heads of the Gulf legislative councils held in November 2023 in Doha.

