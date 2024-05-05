The Imam Turki Bin Abdullah Royal Nature Reserve Development Authority has reported a significant increase in vegetation cover within the reserve, which has reached 8.5% over the past years.

This development, as highlighted by scientific research and field studies, is attributed to factors such as improved air quality and reduced dust storms, particularly noticeable since last spring.

The reserve has already planted over 600,000 trees as part of desert forestation projects.

This effort aligns with the Saudi Green Initiative's broader goals, which target planting over 600 million trees by 2030.

These initiatives have led to a remarkable surge in the reserve's vegetation cover, increasing from 1.4% in 2018 to the current 8.5%.

The reserve's commitment to wildlife protection, environmental restoration, and vegetation revival has also led to the identification of over 180 plant species across 38 plant families, representing 7.5% of all plant species in Saudi Arabia.

