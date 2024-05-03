The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) has signed an agreement with the Swiss Financial Market Infrastructure Group (SIX) to increase collaboration between the two regions’ exchanges.

A statement said the collaboration, agreed at Dubai Capital Market Summit, will focus on dual listing opportunities, central securities deposits (CSD) links set up and investor accessibility, and includes participation from the Dubai Central Securities Depository LLC (Dubai CSD) and Dubai Clear LLC.

“The agreement looks to simplify the process for investors to transfer shares between exchanges making cross listings easier and help with fungibility of shares, in addition to sharing best practices and market data,” a statement said, while broadening market access and investment prospects in both regions.

SIX and Dubai CSD will also work towards establishing Central Securities Depository (CSD) links to facilitate share fungibility and cross border transfers, the statement added.

The exchanges will also collaborate on identifying opportunities in market data and post-trade services to drive innovation and foster market development, it concluded.

