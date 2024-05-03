Manchester City must prove their experience in the remaining four games to beat Arsenal in the closest Premier League title race for years, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

Guardiola's side, a point behind leaders Arsenal with a game in hand, host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday after the Gunners entertain Bournemouth in the early kickoff.

Having won five league titles with City including the last three in a row, Guardiola was asked if his experience was an advantage in the battle with Arsenal who have not won the crown for 20 years.

"I would love to say yes, but I don't know," Guardiola told reporters.

"We have to prove it tomorrow against Wolves and in the next games. We know that we have to get all 12 points, otherwise it will be difficult because Arsenal are so strong and consistent.

"It difficult to think they are going to drop points. One at a time and we try to win the games. It's no more complicated."

Goalkeeper Ederson, defender Ruben Dias and midfielder Phil Foden should be available against Wolves after recovering from injuries.

The 23-year-old Foden was named the Football Writers' Association's player of the year.

"He has been really good," Guardiola said. "The impact in the final third is very good and his work ethic as well. Every year due to the amount of games and the minutes he is playing he is getting more mature.

"He understands the game better now but he has to keep on improving, he is still young."

Guardiola was criticised for not giving Foden enough playing time in previous seasons.

"He was playing in a team that won a lot of Premier Leagues," he said. "And he was playing in the final stages of a lot of competitions. It is not easy to play (in that team) that is so demanding. Always you can improve until you retire or die, you can improve."

(Reporting by Shifa Jahan in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)