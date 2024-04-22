RIYADH — The Natural Reserves Forum (HIMA), organized by National center for Wildlife (NCW), was launched in Riyadh with local and international participation in an event held for the first time in the region.



The four-day forum's agenda includes lectures presented by important local and international experts in natural reserves in the world.



The participation of officials from natural reserves, in light of the growing interest in preserving the environment and wildlife, was welcomed.



The forum will also discuss aligning local and global efforts to achieve the 30-30 goal, which aims to protect 30% of Saudi land and marine area by 2030.



The forum also reviews the historical importance of reserves in Saudi and the practices of protection and conservation in ancient Arab culture.



Marine reserves received special attention in the forum for their role in preserving marine ecosystems.



Speakers also touched on the importance of resettlement programs for endangered species in rehabilitating ecosystems.



The forum stressed the importance of the role of reserves in reducing the effects of climate change, and reviewed the economic and social returns of protected areas.



It is noteworthy that NCW has been working, since its establishment in 2019, to address any threat to terrestrial and marine wildlife.



The NCW has achieved “prosperous and sustainable wildlife, biodiversity, while setting up terrestrial and marine ecosystems.”



