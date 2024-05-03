Muscat: The National Center for Emergency Management (NCEM), including the subcommittees in the governorates, has been deactivated but the concerned authorities will continue to restore services in the affected areas, according to its jurisdiction.

The latest forecasts and analyses from the National Early Warning Center for Multiple Hazards indicate a weakening of the impact of the weather conditions on the Sultanate of Oman Friday, with the continuation of chances of varying intensity rainfall in the Governorate of Dhofar and parts of the Governorates of Al Wusta and South Al Sharqiya, accompanied by amounts ranging from 10-30 mm.

The weather will remain stable in the rest of the governorates of the Sultanate of Oman, with the possibility of convective cloud formation over the Hajar Mountains accompanied by scattered rain, occasionally thundershowers, during the afternoon and evening.

The forecasts also show chances of varying intensity rainfall in parts of the governorates of Dhofar, Al Wusta, and South al Sharqiyah over the coming two days.

