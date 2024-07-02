Muscat – Directorate General of Meteorology has warned of high temperatures reaching 50°C in the next two-three days.

In a statement, Oman Met said it expects a significant rise in temperatures starting Monday and extending until Wednesday. ‘The temperature will range between late 40°C to 50°C, especially in the desert and some coastal areas along the Sea of Oman.’ The highest temperature recorded during the last 24 hours were in Maqshin and Haima, reaching 47.2°C.

With rising temperatures posing significant risks, particularly for those engaged in outdoor and field activities, Civil Aviation Authority emphasised the need for proper measures.

Key recommendations include organising work schedules to incorporate rest periods during peak heat, avoiding direct sun exposure during midday, ensuring adequate hydration, and training workers and supervisors on managing high temperatures.

‘These measures are crucial for safeguarding the health and well-being of employees exposed to extreme heat,’ it stated.

