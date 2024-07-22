Muscat – As temperatures soar in Oman, an increasing number of cars are being taken to garages in Wadi Kabir Industrial Area, primarily due to malfunctioning air conditioners and overheated engines. The extreme heat significantly impacts vehicles, leading to frequent overheating and unexpected roadside breakdowns.

The main triggers for these are faulty condensers and compressors within AC systems and radiator units.

Sharing his experience, Razeeq Kazi, a consultant, said, “My car AC broke down just two days ago. I rolled down my window and drove. It was a terrible experience; I was dripping with sweat and my eyes were burning. The summer heat not only drains people but also puts vehicles through a gruelling test. I thought I could manage for a few days, but it was impossible. I rushed to the mechanic.”

It has become common to see cars stranded on roadside, with hoods propped open and steam rising out of overheated engines. Repairing an engine problem can cost around RO300, while AC repairs can be up to RO150.

Garages in Wadi Kabir are bustling with activity as the summer intensifies. Mechanics are working overtime to meet the growing demand.

Suman Das, a seasoned mechanic, remarked, “We have seen a significant increase in cars coming in due to overheating.”

He informed that repair expenses often arise due to neglecting regular vehicle maintenance. “Many of these issues result from simple neglect, like failing to top up water and coolant levels in the radiator. However, some problems involve serious damage to the AC system, requiring the replacement of condensers, compressors and other parts. People often think that just adding AC gas will solve the problem. It doesn’t; in fact, it becomes a costlier affair.”

According to Praveen Akthar, another mechanic, the constant use of air conditioning escalates the problem. “The AC adds extra load on the engine, leading to overheating. Radiators often have a build-up of debris, rust and minerals, which hampers efficiency in transferring heat away from the engine, causing overheating.”

The combination of intense heat, low coolant levels, dirt and prolonged vehicle usage puts immense pressure on engines, particularly straining cooling systems. Routine checks under the hood, such as monitoring coolant, engine oil and water levels, are frequently overlooked, leading to severe consequences.

Public relations officer Majid al Barwani’s “car is fine, but the AC is not cooling” and still awaiting repairs.

“Every mechanic in every garage is busy with radiator and AC-related repair works. Vehicles, including mine, are just sitting idle, awaiting their turn for repair. I drive from Mawalah to Ghubra for work every day. I need to get it done soon,” Barwani said, adding that due to the inconvenience and frustration, he has rented a car to go to work.

The financial impact of repairing an overheated engine adds another layer of difficulty for car owners. Ali al Balushi, a sales executive, recently spent RO170 on AC and engine parts, like coils, radiators, condensers, pistons and pipes. “Repair costs were high, which added a significant strain to our monthly household budget.”

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

