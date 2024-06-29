Muscat: There is a chance of cumulonimbus cloud activity today, Friday June 28, 2024 over parts of the Hajar mountain, which may result in scattered rainfall along with thunderstorms and accompanied by active winds, said the General Directorate of Meteorology.

According to the General Directorate of Meteorology, today's weather forecast shows chances of advection clouds and intermittent drizzle during late night and early morning of Saturday, June 29, 2024 over parts of Dhofar governorate coast. Chances of clouds advection and isolated rain over parts of South Al Sharia, Al Wusta and Dhofar Governorates. Formation of convective clouds over parts of Al Hajar mountains and isolated rain with occasional thundershowers and downdraft winds.

Chances of low-level cloud or fog patches over most coasts, and dust storm over desert and open areas and reduced horizontal visibility are also expected.

